Veteran Communist leader Nallakannu's health condition critical
The health condition of centenarian CPI veteran R Nallakannu, undergoing treatment at a government healthcare facility here, is critical, a source in the hospital said on Monday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and enquired the doctors treating him about his health condition.
The health condition of centenarian CPI veteran R Nallakannu, undergoing treatment at a government healthcare facility here, is critical, a source in the hospital said on Monday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and enquired the doctors treating him about his health condition. ''He has been undergoing treatment since the last 20 days. There has been a deterioration in his health, according to doctors treating him,'' CPI state secretary M Veerapandian told reporters. Nallakannu celebrated his 101st birthday on December 26, 2025.
