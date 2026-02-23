Left Menu

Veteran Communist leader Nallakannu's health condition critical

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 23:03 IST
The health condition of centenarian CPI veteran R Nallakannu, undergoing treatment at a government healthcare facility here, is critical, a source in the hospital said on Monday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and enquired the doctors treating him about his health condition. ''He has been undergoing treatment since the last 20 days. There has been a deterioration in his health, according to doctors treating him,'' CPI state secretary M Veerapandian told reporters. Nallakannu celebrated his 101st birthday on December 26, 2025.

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

