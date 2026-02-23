Left Menu

Mani Shankar Aiyar Backs MK Stalin for INDIA Bloc Leadership

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has voiced support for DMK chief MK Stalin as the convenor of the INDIA bloc, arguing that a smaller partner would maintain alliance unity better. Aiyar's suggestion has sparked anger in Congress circles, but he maintains that Stalin is best-suited for the role.

In a move stirring controversy within Congress circles, veteran leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has endorsed DMK chief MK Stalin as the most suitable candidate to lead the INDIA bloc. Aiyar asserts that Stalin's leadership would fortify the alliance's unity as a less-dominant partner.

Aiyar argues that Stalin's proven administrative prowess and secular credentials make him an ideal candidate to guide the bloc towards victory in the 2029 elections. He emphasizes the importance of a cohesive alliance for Rahul Gandhi's potential success as prime minister.

Aiyar's advocacy for Stalin comes amid tensions with Congress, fueled by his recent criticisms of party leaders. Dismissing connection claims, Congress distances itself from Aiyar, asserting he speaks independently.

