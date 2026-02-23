Vijay Lashes Out at Stalin: A Battle for Tamil Nadu's Integrity
TVK founder Vijay launches a fierce attack on Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, accusing him of corruption. Vijay calls the upcoming Assembly election 'a war between Vijay and Stalin,' emphasizing TVK's stance against graft. He advocates for transparency and criticizes DMK's governance.
In a fiery speech, TVK founder Vijay took aim at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, alleging that the DMK president's true allies are "bribe and corruption." Vijay declared the upcoming Assembly election as 'a war between Vijay and Stalin,' positioning his party as a 'pure force' against the 'evil' DMK.
Addressing party functionaries, Vijay challenged rivals to declare their assets, questioning the legitimacy of their wealth. He criticized the ruling party for false promises and allegedly poor governance, dubbing the DMK regime a 'good-for-nothing government.' He also rejected the notion of Tamil Nadu becoming a 'superstar state' under Stalin's leadership.
Vijay, emphasizing his role as a 'whistleblower,' pledged to visit every village after a 2026 electoral victory. He promised reforms in education and infrastructure and reiterated TVK's commitment to secularism and social justice. Asserting that his interests align with the people, he questioned, 'Do you need Vijay or Stalin, who runs an anti-people regime?'
