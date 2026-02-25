South Korea's Birthrate Bounce: A Positive Shift
South Korea's birthrate increased for the second consecutive year in 2025, signaling potential improvement in a long-standing demographic crisis. The country's total fertility rate was 0.80, an uptick from 0.75 in 2024, following a record low of 0.72 in 2023, according to government data.
In a significant development, South Korea's birthrate has risen for two consecutive years, offering a glimmer of hope in overcoming its demographic challenges.
Government figures unveiled on Wednesday reveal that the nation's total fertility rate reached 0.80 in 2025, marking an increase from 0.75 in the previous year.
This upward trend follows a concerning dip to a global low of 0.72 in 2023, as South Korea leads efforts to address its long-standing population issues.
