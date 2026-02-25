South Korea's Birthrate Bounce: A Positive Shift

In a significant development, South Korea's birthrate has risen for two consecutive years, offering a glimmer of hope in overcoming its demographic challenges.

Government figures unveiled on Wednesday reveal that the nation's total fertility rate reached 0.80 in 2025, marking an increase from 0.75 in the previous year.

This upward trend follows a concerning dip to a global low of 0.72 in 2023, as South Korea leads efforts to address its long-standing population issues.