Left Menu

Teen's Tragic Fall Leads to Life-Saving Organ Donations

A 19-year-old named Darshan from Chikka Mandya in Karnataka, after being declared brain dead, had his organs donated by his family, benefiting six patients. Despite his severe injuries from a bike fall, his family's selfless decision was praised by medical officials for saving multiple lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:45 IST
Teen's Tragic Fall Leads to Life-Saving Organ Donations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching yet inspiring story, the family of a 19-year-old youth named Darshan made the courageous decision to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead, ultimately giving new life to six individuals.

Darshan, hailing from Chikka Mandya village in Karnataka's Mandya district, suffered a brain hemorrhage after a bike accident on February 22. Initially dismissing his injuries, his condition worsened overnight, leading to his hospital admission and subsequent brain death declaration by a panel from BMCRI.

Following this tragic news, the family's consent for organ donation was facilitated by the jeevasaarthakate team, allowing his liver, kidneys, and heart valves to be transplanted into eligible patients. Medical officials praised the family's selfless decision, highlighting their bravery in a time of deep personal sorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

 Global
3
I bring with me greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership: PM Modi in his address to Knesset.

I bring with me greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship...

 Global
4
Sikandar Raza Poised to Make History in High-Stakes Clash Against India

Sikandar Raza Poised to Make History in High-Stakes Clash Against India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026