Teen's Tragic Fall Leads to Life-Saving Organ Donations

In a heart-wrenching yet inspiring story, the family of a 19-year-old youth named Darshan made the courageous decision to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead, ultimately giving new life to six individuals.

Darshan, hailing from Chikka Mandya village in Karnataka's Mandya district, suffered a brain hemorrhage after a bike accident on February 22. Initially dismissing his injuries, his condition worsened overnight, leading to his hospital admission and subsequent brain death declaration by a panel from BMCRI.

Following this tragic news, the family's consent for organ donation was facilitated by the jeevasaarthakate team, allowing his liver, kidneys, and heart valves to be transplanted into eligible patients. Medical officials praised the family's selfless decision, highlighting their bravery in a time of deep personal sorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)