Tragic Murder: Child Paying the Price of Mother's Love

A shocking crime unfolded in Tirupati, where a 30-month-old girl was allegedly killed by her mother, Ashalatha, and her live-in partner, Reddy Kumar. The little girl was reportedly seen as an obstacle to their future plans. Ashalatha and Kumar are now in police custody as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A heart-wrenching crime has shocked the residents of Tirupati, as a young child was brutally murdered by her own mother and her mother's partner. The accused, Ashalatha, reportedly conspired with her live-in partner, Reddy Kumar, to eliminate what they considered an impediment to their relationship—the woman's 30-month-old daughter.

The tragedy unfolded with the disappearance of Ashalatha and her daughter two weeks ago, leading worried family members to seek police assistance. Their efforts uncovered a grim narrative of betrayal and murder, as the child's remains were found buried by the Swarnamukhi River.

As the investigation continues, authorities have taken both suspects into custody. A murder case has been lodged under sections 103(1) and 201 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, leaving a community grappling with disbelief and horror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

