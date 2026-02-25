Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Family's Journey to Celebrate Ends in Disaster

A devastating accident in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district resulted in the deaths of three family members, leaving two others seriously injured. The collision occurred between two motorcycles near Aeraya Mashayak village as the victims were heading to a family wedding. A police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic road accident has claimed three lives and left two others critically injured in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in the Sultanpur Ghosh police station area when two motorcycles collided head-on near Aeraya Mashayak village.

The victims, heading to a wedding, included Shyam Singh (45), his brother Manthal Singh (40), Gorelal (32), and cousin Rajendra Singh (30). They were traveling on one motorcycle when they collided with another bike ridden by Motilal Paswan (50).

The collision's impact was severe, killing Rajendra Singh, Manthal Singh, and Gorelal instantly. Shyam Singh and Paswan were seriously injured and transferred to a district hospital. Police are investigating the accident, citing poor visibility as a factor.

