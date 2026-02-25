Tragic Collision: Family's Journey to Celebrate Ends in Disaster

A tragic road accident has claimed three lives and left two others critically injured in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in the Sultanpur Ghosh police station area when two motorcycles collided head-on near Aeraya Mashayak village.

The victims, heading to a wedding, included Shyam Singh (45), his brother Manthal Singh (40), Gorelal (32), and cousin Rajendra Singh (30). They were traveling on one motorcycle when they collided with another bike ridden by Motilal Paswan (50).

The collision's impact was severe, killing Rajendra Singh, Manthal Singh, and Gorelal instantly. Shyam Singh and Paswan were seriously injured and transferred to a district hospital. Police are investigating the accident, citing poor visibility as a factor.