Modi Champions Gaza Peace Initiative During Historic Knesset Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the Knesset highlighted the Gaza Peace Initiative as a path to 'just and durable peace'. Modi expressed solidarity with Israel against terrorism, emphasized India's strong anti-terrorism policy, and applauded bilateral ties. He called for global cooperation in pursuing peace and economic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a landmark address to the Knesset, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed the Gaza Peace Initiative, describing it as crucial for achieving 'just and durable peace' in the region. Modi underscored India's firm stance on terrorism, aligning it with Israel's approach of zero tolerance without double standards.

The Indian prime minister's visit marked a significant moment, as he conveyed condolences for Israeli victims of recent terrorism and reinforced India's steadfast support for Israel. He noted that 'terrorism anywhere threatens peace everywhere' and called for international coordination to combat this global menace.

Modi also highlighted the robust diplomatic and trade relationship between India and Israel, noting India's rapid economic growth and Israel's technological innovations. He advocated for further economic cooperation and mentioned ongoing efforts to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement, emphasizing the mutual benefits of partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

