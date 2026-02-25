Modi Champions Gaza Peace Initiative During Historic Knesset Address

In a landmark address to the Knesset, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed the Gaza Peace Initiative, describing it as crucial for achieving 'just and durable peace' in the region. Modi underscored India's firm stance on terrorism, aligning it with Israel's approach of zero tolerance without double standards.

The Indian prime minister's visit marked a significant moment, as he conveyed condolences for Israeli victims of recent terrorism and reinforced India's steadfast support for Israel. He noted that 'terrorism anywhere threatens peace everywhere' and called for international coordination to combat this global menace.

Modi also highlighted the robust diplomatic and trade relationship between India and Israel, noting India's rapid economic growth and Israel's technological innovations. He advocated for further economic cooperation and mentioned ongoing efforts to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement, emphasizing the mutual benefits of partnership.

