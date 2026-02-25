Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

Law firms representing nearly 20,000 individuals have urged a Missouri judge to delay reviewing Bayer's proposed $7.25 billion settlement over Roundup-related cancer claims. The firms argue that a rushed approval would infringe on the rights of cancer patients, while Bayer maintains the settlement is fair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A group of law firms representing nearly 20,000 plaintiffs has called on a Missouri judge to postpone the review of Bayer's proposed $7.25 billion settlement. The case involves individuals who claim they developed cancer due to exposure to Roundup weedkiller.

In response to Bayer's attempt to fast-track the approval, the firms have filed a request in a St. Louis state court to delay proceedings, highlighting concerns that a hasty decision might violate the rights of affected cancer patients and their families.

Bayer, however, insists that the settlement terms are equitable and necessary to bring an end to prolonged and expensive litigation surrounding Roundup. The company acquired the weedkiller from Monsanto in 2018, asserting that its primary ingredient, glyphosate, is safe according to years of research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

