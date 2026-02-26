Adulterated Milk Scandal Shakes Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has heightened its surveillance and enforcement actions in response to a cluster of acute renal failure cases in East Godavari district, reportedly connected to tainted milk. The move comes after five deaths and several hospitalizations were linked to milk consumption in the region.

State authorities are conducting rigorous inspections across milk sales and storage centers, collecting 150 samples for thorough laboratory analysis in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kakinada. Inconsistent quality was discovered in Anantapur and Machilipatnam, leading to the disposal of substandard milk and taking enforcement actions against irregular practices.

The government deploys advanced testing kits, capable of identifying adulterants like urea and starch, to ensure milk quality across all 28 districts. These activities are set to continue, with a focus on monitoring loose milk sales to safeguard public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)