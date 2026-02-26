Left Menu

DHR Launches Medical Colleges Research Connect 2026

The conference brings together representatives from more than 100 MRU-equipped medical colleges to present activity reports and share best practices in biomedical research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Health Research (DHR) on Wednesday inaugurated the two-day Medical Colleges Research Connect 2026 at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, bringing together over 100 medical colleges from across the country to strengthen India’s biomedical research ecosystem.

The national conference, being held on 26–27 February 2026, serves as a collaborative platform for institutions where Medical Colleges Research Units (MRUs) have been established under the Central Sector Umbrella Scheme aimed at promoting health research infrastructure in India.

Strengthening Research for Viksit Bharat

The event was inaugurated by Smt. Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, who reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to advancing health research.

She lauded the research contributions of medical colleges and urged faculty members to elevate the standards of medical research to support India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.

“Medical research must not only address current healthcare challenges but also position India as a global leader in biomedical innovation,” she emphasised.

Dr. Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC), attended as Guest of Honour, underscoring the importance of research integration within medical education and practice.

Platform for Collaboration and Capacity Building

The conference brings together representatives from more than 100 MRU-equipped medical colleges to present activity reports and share best practices in biomedical research.

Over the two-day programme, participants will engage in:

  • Interactive lectures and symposia

  • Workshops on writing competitive grant proposals

  • Sessions on emerging technical aspects of biomedical research

  • Discussions on research training and capacity building

The initiative aims to foster peer learning, enhance institutional research capabilities and strengthen grant acquisition skills.

Boosting Biomedical Research Infrastructure

The MRUs, established under the DHR’s central scheme, are designed to:

  • Provide research infrastructure within government medical colleges

  • Promote region-specific and national health research priorities

  • Enable faculty and young researchers to undertake high-quality biomedical studies

  • Bridge gaps between clinical practice and scientific investigation

By creating a structured research network across medical colleges, DHR seeks to democratise research opportunities beyond premier institutions and expand India’s biomedical innovation base.

A National Research Network in the Making

Medical Colleges Research Connect 2026 is expected to enhance collaboration among institutions, streamline research mentorship and improve overall research output quality.

With over 100 participating institutions, the event reflects the growing institutionalisation of health research within India’s medical education framework — a move aligned with the broader goals of strengthening public health systems, innovation and evidence-based policymaking.

 

