Left Menu

Gaudium IVF Debuts with a 5% Premium Amid Strong IPO Demand

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd's shares launched with a 5% premium on their debut, trading at Rs 83 per share. The company's IPO was oversubscribed, receiving 7.27 times the subscription. Gaudium IVF, a leader in reproductive technologies, utilizes a hub-and-spoke model across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:41 IST
Gaudium IVF Debuts with a 5% Premium Amid Strong IPO Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd made a strong market debut, listing at a 5% premium over its issue price of Rs 79. The stock opened at Rs 83, marking a robust start on both the BSE and NSE.

Shortly after, shares soared by 10.31% to reach Rs 87.15, affirming investor confidence. The company now boasts a market valuation of Rs 585.93 crore.

Gaudium IVF's Initial Public Offering (IPO) was significantly oversubscribed, attracting bids worth 7.27 times the available offer. Renowned in the realm of assisted reproductive technologies, Gaudium operates a hub-and-spoke model with seven hubs and 28 spokes nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SIR in West Bengal: We know our judicial officers, they are not to be influenced by anything, says SC.

SIR in West Bengal: We know our judicial officers, they are not to be influe...

 India
2

INS Anjadip: The Indian Navy's New 'Dolphin Hunter'

 India
3
Currency Shifts: Central Banks Drive Global Trends

Currency Shifts: Central Banks Drive Global Trends

 Global
4
SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go beyond our orders, says SC.

SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026