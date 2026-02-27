Gaudium IVF Debuts with a 5% Premium Amid Strong IPO Demand

On Friday, Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd made a strong market debut, listing at a 5% premium over its issue price of Rs 79. The stock opened at Rs 83, marking a robust start on both the BSE and NSE.

Shortly after, shares soared by 10.31% to reach Rs 87.15, affirming investor confidence. The company now boasts a market valuation of Rs 585.93 crore.

Gaudium IVF's Initial Public Offering (IPO) was significantly oversubscribed, attracting bids worth 7.27 times the available offer. Renowned in the realm of assisted reproductive technologies, Gaudium operates a hub-and-spoke model with seven hubs and 28 spokes nationwide.

