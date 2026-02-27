K Kavitha Triumphs as Court Clears Her in Delhi Excise Policy Case
K Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, celebrates a court ruling that cleared her of charges in the Delhi excise policy case, calling it a 'political vendetta'. After her March 2024 arrest and subsequent release in August, she praises the judiciary for their role in revealing the truth.
In a significant legal victory, K Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, expressed relief and vindication following a Delhi court's decision to clear her in the controversial Delhi excise policy case. The ruling has prompted her to declare 'Satyameva Jayate' or 'truth triumphs' via social media.
Kavitha, founder of Telangana Jagruthi, alleged the case was part of a 'political vendetta' against her. Addressing reporters, she commended the judiciary for disentangling the 'web of lies' she believes ensnared her in what appeared to be a politically motivated case.
The case, which also involved corruption and money laundering allegations, saw Kavitha arrested in March 2024. She was released from Tihar jail in late August the same year, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court. Kavitha's legal battles underscore the fraught intersection of law and politics.
