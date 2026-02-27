Swami Avimukteshwaranand Denies Allegations, Ready for Narco Test

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has stated his readiness to take a narco analysis test if it assists in uncovering the truth behind a sexual abuse allegation filed against him under the POCSO Act. He insists that all possible measures to ascertain the truth should be pursued.

The Allahabad High Court is expected to hear his anticipatory bail plea. Meanwhile, Avimukteshwaranand continues his daily religious rituals, amidst claims that he is innocent and the allegations are part of a larger conspiracy to tarnish his reputation.

The spiritual leader has criticized the reliance on medical reports and challenged the legitimacy of the accusations, questioning the motives of the complainant and implying institutional protection behind the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)