Left Menu

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Denies Allegations, Ready for Narco Test

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has expressed willingness to undergo a narco analysis test to establish the truth in a sexual abuse case against him. He denies all allegations under the POCSO Act, considering them fabricated. His anticipatory bail plea is pending with the Allahabad High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:49 IST
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Denies Allegations, Ready for Narco Test
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has stated his readiness to take a narco analysis test if it assists in uncovering the truth behind a sexual abuse allegation filed against him under the POCSO Act. He insists that all possible measures to ascertain the truth should be pursued.

The Allahabad High Court is expected to hear his anticipatory bail plea. Meanwhile, Avimukteshwaranand continues his daily religious rituals, amidst claims that he is innocent and the allegations are part of a larger conspiracy to tarnish his reputation.

The spiritual leader has criticized the reliance on medical reports and challenged the legitimacy of the accusations, questioning the motives of the complainant and implying institutional protection behind the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

 India
2
South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Markets

South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Market...

 Global
3
Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

 India
4
Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026