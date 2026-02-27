Left Menu

Athlete Swapna Barman Takes Political Leap with Trinamool Congress

Acclaimed athlete Swapna Barman, known for her achievements in heptathlon, joins the Trinamool Congress ahead of state assembly elections. Her decision is inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Welcomed with TMC flag by ministers, her entry is likened to real-life sports films by state leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:48 IST
Swapna Barman
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed athlete Swapna Barman, renowned for her heptathlon victories, has officially joined the Trinamool Congress. Her induction comes as the state gears up for assembly elections, marking a significant crossover from sports to politics.

Barman, a gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Games and winner at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, cited inspiration from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's grassroots journey as a motivation for her political entry.

The athlete was welcomed at the TMC headquarters by state ministers Bratya Basu and Chandrima Bhattacharya. Basu, a noted dramatist and actor, compared Barman's real-life achievements to renowned sports movies, expressing enthusiasm with a spirited 'Chak De Swapna.'

