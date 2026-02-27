Swine Flu Alert: Spain Reports Human-to-Human Transmission

Spain has raised an alert to the World Health Organization regarding a suspected human-to-human transmission of the swine flu virus in its A(H1N1)v form, as confirmed by Catalonia's health authorities to Reuters.

Despite the alarm, the Catalan health department assures the public that the risk level for the population remains 'very low'. The infected individual showed no flu-like symptoms, and tests confirmed no further transmission among direct contacts.

Reports suggest that the patient had no previous pig or farm exposure, indicating a potential person-to-person transmission. This has stirred concern over the virus's pandemic capabilities if it merges with a human flu virus, a scenario illustrated by the 2009 swine flu pandemic.