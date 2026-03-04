Telangana Launches Ambitious Health Initiative for Women’s Empowerment

The government of Telangana is set to initiate an extensive health profiling project for women Self Help Group members, encompassing 46 lakh participants. This health initiative will commence on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day. Aimed at empowering women through better health awareness, the program will implement 30 diagnostic tests for each member.

Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha announced that these tests will be facilitated by state-run Telangana Diagnostics. The overall plan falls under a 99-day development scheme beginning March 6, focusing on a wide array of health factors including diagnostics for infants, mothers, and senior citizens, and improvements in hospital hygiene. Children's medical evaluations will take place at Anganwadi centers.

Following a phased timeline, later segments of the program address widespread screening for chronic illnesses and aim to boost urban health services. Comprehensive testing efforts, especially against non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cancer, will unfold in April through extensive grassroots-level camps. Subsequent phases will focus on TB case identification and services expansion in urban areas.