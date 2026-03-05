India Launches World’s Largest HPV Vaccination Drive to Eliminate Cervical Cancer

India has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating cervical cancer as a public health threat, with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda highlighting a nationwide strategy that combines vaccination, screening and early treatment to protect women’s health.

Speaking virtually during a press briefing at the World Health Organization (WHO) Headquarters, Nadda underscored India’s determination to strengthen global cooperation while advancing national efforts to combat preventable diseases affecting women.

He stressed that protecting women’s health and dignity remains a core national priority, and that the government is implementing comprehensive measures to prevent cervical cancer, which continues to pose a major public health challenge both globally and within India.

Comprehensive Strategy to Combat Cervical Cancer

The Government of India has adopted a multi-pronged approach focused on prevention, screening, early detection and timely treatment. A key component of this strategy is the expansion of population-based screening programmes under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

These screening services are delivered through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and other healthcare facilities, enabling women between 30 and 65 years of age to undergo cervical cancer screening using Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA).

Nadda said the initiative has already produced significant results.

“More than 86 million women have been screened for cervical cancer under the programme,” he noted, highlighting India’s commitment to early detection and prevention.

Launch of Nationwide HPV Vaccination Campaign

The Health Minister also announced a major milestone in India’s fight against cervical cancer — the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign.

He said the campaign was officially launched on 28 February by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to vaccinate 12 million girls aged 14 years as part of a major public health initiative.

The vaccination programme reflects the government’s vision of “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar” (Healthy Women, Empowered Families), placing prevention, protection and healthcare equity at the centre of national policy.

The campaign will be implemented over 90 days and follows a single-dose schedule using the Gardasil Quadrivalent vaccine, in line with recommendations from the World Health Organization and India’s National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

Importantly, the vaccine will be provided free of cost at government health facilities across the country.

Community Participation and Parental Consent

Nadda emphasized that the HPV vaccination programme is community-centric and voluntary, with parental consent playing a key role in the process.

This approach, he explained, reflects the government’s commitment to respecting community values and family autonomy while promoting preventive healthcare.

The programme also relies heavily on India’s extensive network of frontline health workers, who are responsible for reaching communities, raising awareness and ensuring the campaign’s successful implementation.

Use of Digital Platforms for Monitoring

Digital technology is playing a crucial role in the vaccination campaign to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Every vaccination event is recorded through the U-WIN digital immunization platform, which enables real-time monitoring of vaccine delivery and coverage.

In addition, vaccine stocks and cold-chain logistics are tracked through the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN), helping authorities maintain supply reliability and ensure proper vaccine storage conditions.

These systems strengthen accountability while improving the management of large-scale immunisation programmes.

India Supports WHO’s Global Elimination Strategy

Nadda reiterated India’s full support for the WHO Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer, which aims to meet the 90–70–90 targets by 2030.

Under this strategy:

90% of girls should be vaccinated against HPV

70% of women should be screened for cervical cancer

90% of women diagnosed with cervical disease should receive treatment

Achieving these goals requires a coordinated approach combining vaccination, screening and access to quality medical care.

Nadda called for stronger global collaboration to eliminate cervical cancer and improve women’s health worldwide.

WHO Praises India’s Initiative

During the briefing, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted several global health challenges, including obesity, HIV/AIDS and cervical cancer, stressing the need for continued international cooperation and scientific innovation.

He noted that progress has been made in the fight against HIV/AIDS and revealed that the WHO has supported nine countries in implementing HIV prevention interventions.

Addressing cervical cancer, Dr Tedros said International HPV Awareness Day serves as a reminder of the global commitment to eliminate the disease.

He praised India’s nationwide vaccination initiative and described it as the world’s largest free HPV vaccination programme.

“Approximately 12 million adolescent girls will be vaccinated every year under this programme,” he said.

Dr Tedros also highlighted the scale of the cervical cancer burden in India, noting that more than 80,000 women die from the disease each year, with around 42,000 new cases reported annually.

These figures underscore the importance of preventive measures such as HPV vaccination and regular screening.

Global Support for Cervical Cancer Elimination

Dr Tedros reaffirmed the WHO’s continued support for countries implementing large-scale public health initiatives aimed at eliminating cervical cancer and improving women’s health.

The virtual press conference also included South African Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, who congratulated India for launching the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign.

India’s ambitious vaccination and screening efforts are expected to significantly reduce cervical cancer cases over the coming decades and contribute to global efforts to eliminate the disease as a public health threat.