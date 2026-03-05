Left Menu

Innovative App for Cancer Risk Assessment: ACTREC's Pioneering Move

The Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) is set to launch a mobile app developed by its Centre for Cancer Epidemiology. This app assesses risks for breast, oral cavity, and gall bladder cancers, promoting early screening and awareness. The launch is expected within months.

In a groundbreaking move, the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), part of Tata Memorial Centre, is on the verge of releasing a pioneering mobile application. This application is designed to evaluate an individual's risk for breast, oral cavity, and gall bladder cancers, providing an early detection tool aimed at enhancing awareness and timely intervention.

The innovative app, developed by ACTREC's Centre for Cancer Epidemiology (CCE), is set to assess risk factors, particularly for oral cavity and gall bladder cancers, within three to four months, according to CCE Director Dr. Rajesh Dikshit. "To determine risk levels, users will need to input personal details such as age, BMI, and reproductive history, allowing the app to evaluate their breast cancer risk," Dr. Dikshit explained.

While the risk factors for oral cavity and gall bladder cancers are well established, making the upcoming app launch feasible in the near term, the factors for breast cancer remain complex and under study. Consequently, ACTREC anticipates the breast cancer risk assessment feature to be available in six months, highlighting the ongoing research advancements in this critical health area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

