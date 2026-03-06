New Insights into Alzheimer's and Promising Treatment for Childhood Epilepsy

New findings suggest that Alzheimer's disease might progress more quickly in women because of the presence of alpha-synuclein, potentially leading to novel research directions and future therapies. Researchers highlight the need for personalized treatment strategies.

An experimental drug being trialed offers hope for children with Dravet syndrome, a rare genetic epilepsy. The drug, zorevunersen, has significantly reduced seizures, improving patients' quality of life by boosting protein production in nerve cells.

With trials ongoing, researchers aim to provide better treatment options for severe genetic epilepsies, marking a significant breakthrough in the field. Families of participants report life-changing results, revealing a new horizon for those affected by the condition.