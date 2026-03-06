Bariatric Surgery: A Life-Changing Solution for Obesity and Diabetes

On World Obesity Day, experts urge the recognition of obesity as a complex, progressive disease demanding medical intervention beyond lifestyle changes. A striking case features a 54-year-old woman with severe obesity and uncontrolled diabetes, who found success through bariatric surgery at GEM Hospital, Coimbatore.

Initially weighing 109.5 kilograms with a BMI of 50.7, the patient struggled with unmanageable diabetes and associated health complications, despite intensive medication. Following Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery and gallbladder removal, she experienced significant weight loss and improved diabetes control, requiring far fewer medications.

Dr. Saravana Kumar from GEM Hospital emphasizes the transformative potential of metabolic surgery not just in weight loss, but in reversing serious metabolic disorders, highlighting the need for medical solutions in combating severe obesity and its complications.