Rising Demand Spurs Action: Boosting India's Allied Health Workforce

A senior health ministry official emphasized the growing need for skilled allied health professionals driven by demographic transitions, disease burdens, and tech advances. A post-budget webinar highlighted plans to enhance education infrastructure, standardize curricula, and expand the workforce by adding 100,000 professionals over five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 18:51 IST
In a recent post-budget webinar session, key figures in healthcare underscored the escalating demand for allied health professionals in India, prompted by demographic transitions and the expanding non-communicable disease burden. Dr. Vinod Kotwal from the Union Health Ministry highlighted these challenges, noting the vital role of allied sectors like diagnostics, physiotherapy, and imaging.

As part of the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas – Fulfilling Aspirations of People' series, various stakeholders gathered to discuss strategies for bolstering allied healthcare education and infrastructure. The government's ambitious initiative seeks to train and incorporate 100,000 allied health professionals into the system over the next five years to meet healthcare needs.

Efforts are focused on modernizing training facilities, addressing faculty shortages, and enhancing awareness about allied health careers among the youth. Leveraging government and private institutions, the initiative aims to expand educational capacity while establishing regulatory and standardization frameworks under the NCAHP Act, 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

