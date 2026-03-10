Novo Nordisk Addresses FDA Concerns with Action Plan

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant, announced on Tuesday it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This followed an inspection at its Plainsboro, New Jersey facility in early 2025.

In response, Novo Nordisk has implemented a comprehensive corrective and preventative action plan to address the concerns raised. The company has consistently informed the FDA of its progress, emphasizing the letter primarily demands more information to ensure present and future regulatory adherence, rather than questioning the quality or safety of their medications.

Additionally, a second letter was issued regarding another inspection at their Bloomington, Indiana site later in 2025. Despite these developments, Novo Nordisk is confident it will successfully resolve the issues without affecting its production or previously projected forecasts.

