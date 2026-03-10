MoES Marks Women’s Day with Health, Mental Wellness Awareness Session

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) marked International Women’s Day by organising a special awareness session for its officials and staff in New Delhi, focusing on women’s health empowerment and mental well-being.

The event featured expert presentations from specialists of the Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, highlighting the importance of preventive healthcare and psychological resilience in empowering women in the workplace.

Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare and Women’s Empowerment

Delivering a presentation titled “Women Empowerment, Women in Science, and Women’s Health Awareness,” Dr. Chanchal Goyal, Scientist F at the DHR–ICMR Centre for Evidence-Based Guidelines, stressed that education and financial independence are key pillars of social progress.

She highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare measures, particularly:

HPV vaccination

Regular cervical cancer screening through Pap smears

Dr. Goyal emphasised that improving health awareness among women is essential for strengthening empowerment and enabling greater participation in science, research and professional fields.

Mental Health Awareness for Women

Addressing the psychological dimension of women’s health, Dr. Vikas Dhikav from the Centre for Evidence-Based Guidelines (DHR) delivered a session on “Mental Health in Women.”

He explained the unique biological and social pressures faced by women across different stages of life, including professional, familial and societal responsibilities.

Dr. Dhikav encouraged participants to break the stigma around mental health discussions and highlighted the importance of:

Early psychological intervention

Stress management strategies

Building strong support systems

He noted that prioritising mental health is crucial for ensuring productivity, resilience and overall well-being.

Strengthening an Inclusive Workplace

The programme reflects the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment while promoting the holistic well-being of its employees.

Officials said such initiatives help integrate scientific awareness, health advocacy and workplace support, enabling women professionals to contribute more effectively to national development.

The session was attended by senior MoES officials including Dr. Kamaljit Ray (Scientist G), Vinod Kumar (Director), Dr. Jagvir Singh (Scientist G) and Dr. Preveen Kumar (Scientist G).