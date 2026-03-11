Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Decision: A Father's Painful Journey Toward Dignity

Ashok Rana, father of Harish Rana, has expressed that the Supreme Court's permission for passive euthanasia brings no personal benefit but serves larger public interest. Harish, in a vegetative state since 2013, will have life support withdrawn. This decision could help other families facing similar conditions.

The Supreme Court has approved the withdrawal of artificial life support for Harish Rana, who has been in a coma for over 13 years. His father, Ashok Rana, stated that while the decision offers no personal gain, it serves a greater public purpose, potentially aiding others in similar situations.

Ashok Rana had previously appealed to the apex court to allow passive euthanasia, hoping to restore his son's dignity after years of irreversible suffering. Harish has been in a permanent vegetative state since 2013 after a severe accident. The court's decision was described as difficult yet necessary.

The ruling is not seen as active euthanasia but as a withdrawal of the feeding tube to allow a dignified natural death. The Rana family, having borne the medical costs by selling their home, now awaits official consent to proceed with shifting Harish to AIIMS. This landmark judgment is rooted in the right to live with dignity under Article 21.

