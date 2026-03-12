Left Menu

Rising CO₂ Levels: A Hidden Impact on Human Blood Chemistry

Research indicates a correlation between rising atmospheric CO₂ levels and changes in human blood chemistry over two decades. While CO₂ exposure may not immediately harm individuals, long-term physiological effects, including alterations in bicarbonate, calcium, and phosphorus levels, require further study, particularly amidst increasing indoor CO₂ exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-03-2026 08:49 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 08:49 IST
In an evolving world with atmospheric CO₂ levels reaching unprecedented heights, recent research exposes potential shifts in human blood chemistry that parallel these environmental changes. What we breathe may be subtly altering our physiological equilibrium, suggesting a new dimension to the climate change conversation.

A team analyzed data spanning 21 years from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, revealing a 7% rise in blood bicarbonate and reductions in calcium and phosphorus. As CO₂ exposure continues its upward trajectory, the implications for human health and indoor air quality are increasingly pertinent.

While the study underscores the correlation rather than causation, it invites crucial questions about long-term CO₂ exposure and calls for enhanced monitoring and research to better understand the intersection between climate dynamics and public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

