India's Growing Trend: Caesarean Section Deliveries Surge Over 16 Years
Over the past 16 years, Caesarean section deliveries in India have increased more than four times, accounting for over 27% of childbirths in 2024-25. Factors include doctors' decisions and patient preferences. Measures to manage unnecessary C-sections and improve training are under way, amidst falling maternal and infant mortality rates.
In India, the prevalence of Caesarean section deliveries has risen significantly over the past 16 years. New data presented in Parliament reveals that more than 27% of childbirths in 2024-25 were C-sections, indicating a more than fourfold increase since 2008-09.
Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, attributed this rising trend to a combination of clinical decision-making by doctors and changing patient preferences. A 2022 study highlighted factors such as advanced maternal age and previous C-sections as leading causes.
In response to this surge, the government is implementing measures to regulate C-sections and enhance training. Notably, mortality rates have significantly declined, with the Maternal Mortality Ratio and Infant Mortality Rate showing marked improvements over recent years.
