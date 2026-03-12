Left Menu

India's Growing Trend: Caesarean Section Deliveries Surge Over 16 Years

Over the past 16 years, Caesarean section deliveries in India have increased more than four times, accounting for over 27% of childbirths in 2024-25. Factors include doctors' decisions and patient preferences. Measures to manage unnecessary C-sections and improve training are under way, amidst falling maternal and infant mortality rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:01 IST
In India, the prevalence of Caesarean section deliveries has risen significantly over the past 16 years. New data presented in Parliament reveals that more than 27% of childbirths in 2024-25 were C-sections, indicating a more than fourfold increase since 2008-09.

Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, attributed this rising trend to a combination of clinical decision-making by doctors and changing patient preferences. A 2022 study highlighted factors such as advanced maternal age and previous C-sections as leading causes.

In response to this surge, the government is implementing measures to regulate C-sections and enhance training. Notably, mortality rates have significantly declined, with the Maternal Mortality Ratio and Infant Mortality Rate showing marked improvements over recent years.

