Bolsonaro Hospitalized: Former Brazilian President Faces Health Crisis
Former President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil has been hospitalized with bronchopneumonia while serving a sentence for plotting a coup. The Bolsonaro family seeks house arrest, arguing his life is at risk. Bolsonaro has a history of health issues, including surgeries and hospitalizations linked to past injuries.
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to an intensive care unit on Friday after a diagnosis of bronchopneumonia, according to information from DF Star hospital.
The 70-year-old was transferred from prison to the hospital in Brasilia with high fever symptoms and decreased oxygen levels. Doctors report his condition as serious, requiring antibiotic treatment, with no surgery planned at this stage.
The Bolsonaro family has demanded house arrest, citing potential health risks. Bolsonaro, imprisoned since November following a coup conviction, has pleaded innocence, attributing previous allegations to medication side effects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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