Zydus Lifesciences Gains China Approval for Groundbreaking Renal Anaemia Drug
Zydus Lifesciences has received approval from China's NMPA for its innovative Desidustat tablets meant for treating renal anaemia. Licensed to a China Medical System subsidiary, the drug addresses anaemia in CKD patients. Zydus expects this approval to facilitate significant access for Chinese patients.
- Country:
- India
Zydus Lifesciences has announced that its Desidustat tablets, an innovative treatment for renal anaemia, have received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China. These tablets are specifically designed for patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).
In 2020, Zydus licensed the drug to a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings Ltd. CMS International Development and Management Ltd. This subsidiary now holds an exclusive license, providing it the rights to market the medication across Greater China.
More than 1 lakh CKD patients in India have benefited from Zydus's drug, marketed as Oxemia. The recent approval in China is a promising step towards treating the large number of CKD patients in the country, estimated to be over 120 million.
(With inputs from agencies.)