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Kerala Leads with 'Antibiotic Smart' Initiative

The Kerala Health Department has recognized 83 hospitals and five panchayats for their efforts in preventing antibiotic resistance. With a strategic action plan, these institutions have set global standards in healthcare. The aim is to transform all state hospitals and panchayats into antibiotic-smart entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:47 IST
Kerala Leads with 'Antibiotic Smart' Initiative
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In an unprecedented move, the Kerala Health Department has designated 83 hospitals and five panchayats as 'antibiotic smart' and 'antibiotic literate,' respectively. This recognition comes as part of efforts to bolster measures against antibiotic resistance, announced Health Minister Veena George on Saturday.

Under the Kerala Anti-Microbial Resistance Strategic Action Plan, these designations mark a global first in strengthening resistance prevention. The state government has released comprehensive guidelines to evaluate hospitals and local bodies, ensuring they meet the required standards for this initiative.

The 'One Health' approach, acknowledging the link between human, animal, and environmental health, guides this project. Notably, Ernakulam General Hospital leads as Kerala's first tertiary-level antibiotic smart hospital, while secondary-level hospitals in Fort Kochi, Chengannur, and Alappuzha have also achieved smart status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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