International Coalition to Safeguard the Strait of Hormuz

The Trump administration is on the verge of revealing a significant international agreement, reports the Wall Street Journal. Multiple countries are said to have joined a coalition to provide safe passage for ships traveling through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

This collaboration reflects a concerted effort to secure maritime routes, a move significant amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. The coalition's formation underlines a shared commitment to maintaining stability in a region vital to global trade.

While the Wall Street Journal has reported this development, Reuters has thus far been unable to independently verify the information. Further details and official statements are anticipated in the coming days.