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International Coalition to Safeguard the Strait of Hormuz

The Trump administration is set to announce the formation of a coalition with multiple countries to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. This development, reported by the Wall Street Journal, underscores international efforts to secure a vital maritime route. Reuters has yet to verify the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 02:26 IST
International Coalition to Safeguard the Strait of Hormuz
Trump administration

The Trump administration is on the verge of revealing a significant international agreement, reports the Wall Street Journal. Multiple countries are said to have joined a coalition to provide safe passage for ships traveling through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

This collaboration reflects a concerted effort to secure maritime routes, a move significant amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. The coalition's formation underlines a shared commitment to maintaining stability in a region vital to global trade.

While the Wall Street Journal has reported this development, Reuters has thus far been unable to independently verify the information. Further details and official statements are anticipated in the coming days.

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