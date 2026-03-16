Britain's Bold Billion-Pound Boost for Youth Employment

Amidst a surge in youth unemployment, Britain's government plans to inject 1 billion pounds to aid job creation for individuals aged 16 to 24. This move comes as part of efforts to address the high rate of youths neither in education nor employment.

Work and pensions minister Pat McFadden announced that the funding will facilitate grants for businesses investing in young talent and significantly expand apprenticeships, aiming to create 200,000 jobs.

Challenging economic factors such as rising minimum wages have made it more difficult for companies to hire young workers. The government will also tackle this by abolishing lower minimum wages for younger workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)