Tragic Fire at Odisha Hospital: A Day of Mourning

A tragic fire at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, claimed the lives of ten patients and left several others injured.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan expressed his condolences on social media, mourning the loss and extending his prayers for the injured.

The fire's impact highlights pressing questions about safety protocols in government-run hospitals, as eleven staff members also suffered injuries while attempting rescues.

(With inputs from agencies.)