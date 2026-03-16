Tragic Fire at Odisha Hospital: A Day of Mourning
A fire at Odisha's SCB Medical College and Hospital resulted in the deaths of ten patients. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan expressed his condolences to the victims' families. The incident, which also injured eleven staff members, has sparked concern over safety measures in healthcare facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:46 IST
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A tragic fire at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, claimed the lives of ten patients and left several others injured.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan expressed his condolences on social media, mourning the loss and extending his prayers for the injured.
The fire's impact highlights pressing questions about safety protocols in government-run hospitals, as eleven staff members also suffered injuries while attempting rescues.
(With inputs from agencies.)