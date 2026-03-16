Devastating Fire Breaks Out in Odisha Hospital ICU: A Look Back at Major Hospital Fire Tragedies

A major fire broke out in the ICU of Odisha's SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, claiming the lives of at least ten patients. Surviving staff members, totaling eleven, suffered burn injuries during the rescue operations.

The event further compounds the grim record of hospital fire tragedies across India, including the catastrophic fire at Kolkata's AMRI Hospital in 2011, which caused over 90 fatalities. Fires at Dreams Mall in Mumbai, Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar, Patel Welfare Hospital in Bharuch, and Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi have similarly wreaked havoc, resulting in numerous casualties over the past decade.

Recent incidents, such as the SMS Hospital fire in Jaipur, underline persistent safety challenges in healthcare facilities. Authorities are called upon to scrutinize safety protocols and implement stringent measures to prevent future disasters.