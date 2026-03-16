Left Menu

Revolutionary AI-Powered Lung Digital Twin Platform Unveiled

L&T Technology Services has introduced an AI-powered digital twin platform for lung navigation, enhancing surgical planning and respiratory diagnostics. Integrating AI and medical imaging, this platform reconstructs a 3D digital twin of the lungs, revolutionizing visualization and precision care, supported by NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:19 IST
Revolutionary AI-Powered Lung Digital Twin Platform Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced a breakthrough AI-powered digital twin platform designed for lung navigation, surgical planning, and respiratory diagnostics.

The innovation combines LTTS's medtech expertise in medical imaging and AI-driven diagnostics with NVIDIA's robust AI infrastructure, promising greater precision and improved healthcare outcomes.

This advanced platform allows for the reconstruction of a 3D digital twin of the lungs, transforming clinical visualization and planning, particularly for bronchoscopy and biopsy, and marking a significant evolution in precision medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026