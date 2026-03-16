Revolutionary AI-Powered Lung Digital Twin Platform Unveiled

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced a breakthrough AI-powered digital twin platform designed for lung navigation, surgical planning, and respiratory diagnostics.

The innovation combines LTTS's medtech expertise in medical imaging and AI-driven diagnostics with NVIDIA's robust AI infrastructure, promising greater precision and improved healthcare outcomes.

This advanced platform allows for the reconstruction of a 3D digital twin of the lungs, transforming clinical visualization and planning, particularly for bronchoscopy and biopsy, and marking a significant evolution in precision medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)