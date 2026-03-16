Revolutionary AI-Powered Lung Digital Twin Platform Unveiled
L&T Technology Services has introduced an AI-powered digital twin platform for lung navigation, enhancing surgical planning and respiratory diagnostics. Integrating AI and medical imaging, this platform reconstructs a 3D digital twin of the lungs, revolutionizing visualization and precision care, supported by NVIDIA AI infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced a breakthrough AI-powered digital twin platform designed for lung navigation, surgical planning, and respiratory diagnostics.
The innovation combines LTTS's medtech expertise in medical imaging and AI-driven diagnostics with NVIDIA's robust AI infrastructure, promising greater precision and improved healthcare outcomes.
This advanced platform allows for the reconstruction of a 3D digital twin of the lungs, transforming clinical visualization and planning, particularly for bronchoscopy and biopsy, and marking a significant evolution in precision medicine.
(With inputs from agencies.)