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WHO Assesses Health System Amidst U.S.-Israeli-Iran Conflict

A WHO official reports that Iran's healthcare system remains robust despite ongoing conflict with U.S. and Israeli forces. Although 18 medical facilities have been attacked and supply routes disrupted, Iran copes with casualties, while contingency plans for further aid are prepared amid emerging health risks like 'black rain' smoke inhalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:51 IST
WHO Assesses Health System Amidst U.S.-Israeli-Iran Conflict
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Amidst escalating conflict involving U.S., Israeli, and Iranian forces, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that Iran's healthcare system continues to function effectively. This was confirmed by WHO's regional director Hanan Balkhy, who stated that despite significant challenges, including attacks on 18 healthcare facilities and the deaths of eight medics, the country's primary healthcare remains robust.

The conflict, which began on February 28, has claimed over 1,300 lives and injured more than 7,000, according to Iran's U.N. ambassador Ali Bahreini. Although the WHO suspended flights carrying emergency medical supplies from Dubai due to the conflict, these flights have since resumed. However, essential treatments, such as those for polio, are still pending.

WHO has laid out contingency plans to provide emergency supplies should the situation worsen. Balkhy highlighted the potential health risks posed by 'black rain'—a condition caused by toxic smoke from burning oil facilities—that could exacerbate respiratory illnesses and strain the healthcare system further.

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