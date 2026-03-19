Doctors' Dilemma in Himachal Pradesh: Jobs Scarcer Despite More Medical Colleges
In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, discussions heated up between Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur over medical recruitment issues. Sukhu claimed an oversupply of medical colleges limits job opportunities for graduates. Thakur contested, highlighting employment delays and questioned government data on doctor shortages.
- Country:
- India
The recruitment of doctors sparked a debate in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday between Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur. Sukhu pointed out that the state has more medical colleges than needed, leading to challenges in employing all medical graduates.
Sukhu announced initiatives to fill doctor vacancies in primary health centers within six months, citing current and planned recruitment numbers. He explained that the state has filled a significant number of general practitioner and specialist positions but admitted the state's resources are limited.
Jairam Thakur challenged Sukhu's claims, arguing that the facts presented didn't reflect reality. He criticized the pace of recruitment and questioned the lack of data on unemployed doctors. Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil acknowledged employment difficulties for new graduates and outlined steps to ensure quality recruitment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Unveils New Medical College to Boost Healthcare Education
Chandigarh University Establishes Excellence in AI-Driven Smart Healthcare
Ayush Partners with CISF to Embed Preventive Healthcare and Yoga into Security Forces’ Daily Life
Arvore Healthcare: Revolutionizing Orthopedic Implants Worldwide
EU and EIB Deliver Critical Healthcare and Housing Projects in War-Affected Ukraine