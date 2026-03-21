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Miracle in Indore: Successful Removal of Massive 6.3 Kg Tumor

In Indore, India, surgeons at Index Super Speciality Hospital performed a successful operation to remove a 6.3 kg ovarian tumor from a 36-year-old woman. The complex three-hour procedure was completed without complications, led by Dr. Deepika Verma, with patient prognosis promising. This case highlights the importance of recognizing and treating ovarian tumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:15 IST
Miracle in Indore: Successful Removal of Massive 6.3 Kg Tumor
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In a groundbreaking medical feat, surgeons at Index Super Speciality Hospital in Indore, India, have successfully removed a massive 6.3 kg ovarian tumor from a 36-year-old woman. The complex surgery, lasting three hours, gave the patient a new lease on life.

Led by senior gynecologist Dr. Deepika Verma, in collaboration with surgeons Dr. Namrata Shrivastava and Dr. Nazia Noor, the team performed the operation with meticulous precision. The tumor, nearly the size of a newborn, had pressed against vital organs, leading to severe complications.

The patient, suffering from abnormal menstrual cycles and abdominal swelling, underwent surgery after investigations revealed a 27 cm tumor and two fibroids. The removed tumor was sent for pathological examination, and the patient's recovery is promising. Experts emphasize the necessity of early diagnosis to manage ovarian tumors effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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