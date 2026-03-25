Devastating Drone Strike Hits Major Hospital in Sudan's Darfur Region

A devastating drone strike on Al Daein Teaching Hospital in Sudan's East Darfur region has left more than 2 million people without essential medical care. The strike, which occurred last week, was blamed on the Sudanese military, although they have denied targeting the facility. Over 70 people were killed in the attack.

Satellite imagery released by the Humanitarian Research Lab indicates precise damage at the hospital, with multiple areas showing signs of targeted impact. Despite military denial, the RSF and other groups have accused the military of executing the strike. This has created a severe gap in health services, forcing residents to travel over 160 kilometers for specialized medical care.

As the conflict rages on since April 2023, the Sudanese war has cost more than 40,000 lives, with frequent drone attacks reported. The international community continues to probe alleged war crimes and human rights violations as the region endures widespread atrocities.

(With inputs from agencies.)