Left Menu

Devastating Drone Strike Hits Major Hospital in Sudan's Darfur Region

A drone strike in East Darfur, Sudan, attributed to the military and denied by them, devastated Al Daein Teaching Hospital, depriving over 2 million people of medical care. Satellite imagery indicated precise targeting. The strike, part of an ongoing conflict, also resulted in significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:25 IST
Devastating Drone Strike Hits Major Hospital in Sudan's Darfur Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A devastating drone strike on Al Daein Teaching Hospital in Sudan's East Darfur region has left more than 2 million people without essential medical care. The strike, which occurred last week, was blamed on the Sudanese military, although they have denied targeting the facility. Over 70 people were killed in the attack.

Satellite imagery released by the Humanitarian Research Lab indicates precise damage at the hospital, with multiple areas showing signs of targeted impact. Despite military denial, the RSF and other groups have accused the military of executing the strike. This has created a severe gap in health services, forcing residents to travel over 160 kilometers for specialized medical care.

As the conflict rages on since April 2023, the Sudanese war has cost more than 40,000 lives, with frequent drone attacks reported. The international community continues to probe alleged war crimes and human rights violations as the region endures widespread atrocities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026