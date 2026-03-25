Record-Breaking Medical Camp Transforms Healthcare Access in Shivpuri

In a landmark achievement, a week-long medical camp held in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, has set a new benchmark. The camp, which provided free healthcare services to thousands, has been recognized by the India Book of Records as the largest free multi-specialty medical camp held at a single location.

Organized from March 17 to 24 under the stewardship of Union minister and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, the event was a collective effort by the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Health Service Mission, Rotary Regional Medical Mission, and the Madhya Pradesh government. The initiative aimed to deliver high-quality healthcare to patients, completely free of charge.

Specialist doctors from across the nation offered consultations, while the camp utilized state-of-the-art diagnostics and provided essential medicines and complex treatments. This endeavor also marked significant progress in healthcare access for rural and remote communities, offering surgeries and advanced medical care.