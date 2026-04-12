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Tourist Assault Shocks Shivpuri: Camp Operator Among Four Booked

A camp operator and three others have been booked for assaulting tourists from Delhi at a camp in Shivpuri, near Muni Ki Reti. The incident occurred after tourists requested a reduction in DJ volume, leading to verbal abuse and a physical altercation. Police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:55 IST
Tourist Assault Shocks Shivpuri: Camp Operator Among Four Booked
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a group of tourists from Delhi was allegedly assaulted at a camp in Shivpuri, near the Muni Ki Reti area, according to police statements released on Sunday.

The altercation occurred at 'Camp Haveli,' situated on the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway, after a request to lower loud music led to verbal abuse and a physical attack orchestrated by the camp operator and three associates.

A case has been registered following a complaint by tourist Deepak Soni, and local authorities say an investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the night's events and take necessary actions.

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