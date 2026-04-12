Tourist Assault Shocks Shivpuri: Camp Operator Among Four Booked

In a disturbing incident, a group of tourists from Delhi was allegedly assaulted at a camp in Shivpuri, near the Muni Ki Reti area, according to police statements released on Sunday.

The altercation occurred at 'Camp Haveli,' situated on the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway, after a request to lower loud music led to verbal abuse and a physical attack orchestrated by the camp operator and three associates.

A case has been registered following a complaint by tourist Deepak Soni, and local authorities say an investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the night's events and take necessary actions.