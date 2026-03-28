Telangana's Toli Mudha: A Nutritional Boost for Young Minds

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched an innovative initiative to improve child nutrition by introducing the 'Toli Mudha' breakfast scheme.

The program aims to deliver ready-to-cook meals, such as upma and kichidi mix, to children in Anganwadi centres, addressing the pressing issue of malnutrition among the state's youth.

In his speech, Reddy emphasized the importance of providing nutritious food, instructed the construction of permanent Anganwadi facilities, and called on staff to care for the children as family, ensuring the effective implementation of the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)