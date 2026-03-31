Cracking Down: The Intricate Web of Kanpur's Kidney Transplant Racket

The illegal kidney transplant racket operating in Kanpur has led the Uttar Pradesh Police to identify four additional suspects, expanding the investigation's scope. After arresting five doctors, including the alleged kingpin, authorities hope to dismantle a network potentially spanning several Indian states.

Shivam Agarwal, the accused mastermind, allegedly used Telegram to recruit financially disadvantaged donors. The network reportedly targeted dialysis patients and exploited vulnerable individuals for financial gain. Preliminary evidence suggests transactions across major cities and international involvement, heightening the urgency for a deeper probe.

With over a dozen illegal transplants confirmed and further inquiries underway, authorities are tightening the net on implicated hospitals. Notices have been issued to three hospitals, with potential license cancellations looming. The case highlights the systemic issues in organ trade, demanding more stringent oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)