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Social Media's 'Big Tobacco' Moment: The Call for Regulation

A landmark decision in Los Angeles highlights the negative impacts of social media on youth mental health. The addictive nature of platforms like Meta and YouTube has led to distress among teenagers, amplifying mental health issues. Calls for regulations and digital literacy are becoming more urgent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:26 IST
Social Media's 'Big Tobacco' Moment: The Call for Regulation
Sara
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a pivotal verdict, a jury in Los Angeles has determined that social media giants Meta and YouTube have caused significant harm to young users through addictive design features, resulting in mental health challenges such as body dysmorphia, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

The decision has been likened to social media's "Big Tobacco" moment, highlighting the urgent need for increased regulation across various jurisdictions. While countries like Australia, France, and Spain have already implemented age restrictions for social media usage, Canada currently lacks legislation addressing online harms.

This ruling has intensified discussions among policymakers and parents regarding the unique vulnerabilities of teenagers to these platforms and the need for responsible design, enforced age limits, and comprehensive digital literacy education.

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