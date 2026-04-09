Lebanon's Hospitals Face Crisis as Medical Kits Dwindle Amid Israeli Strikes
Lebanon's hospitals are at risk of exhausting essential trauma medical kits due to recent mass casualties from Israeli strikes, the World Health Organization reported. Supplies crucial for treating war-related injuries, such as bandages and antibiotics, could deplete within days, according to WHO's Lebanon representative, Dr. Abdinasir Abubaka.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:25 IST
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Lebanon's hospitals are teetering on the edge of a medical crisis as trauma kits dwindle rapidly in the wake of intense Israeli strikes, the World Health Organization warned Thursday.
Dr. Abdinasir Abubaka, the WHO representative in Lebanon, highlighted the critical shortage of supplies, stating they may run out within days. "Some of the trauma management supplies are in short supply," he told Reuters.
These life-saving kits, which include crucial items like bandages, antibiotics, and anaesthetics, are vital for treating patients injured in the conflict, raising urgent concerns about healthcare capacity.
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