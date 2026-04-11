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Revolutionizing Healthcare in Gurugram: Government Reserves Seats for Locals at New Medical College

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, announced significant seat reservations for local students at the upcoming Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital in Gurugram. The project aims to offer affordable medical education and healthcare, aligning with international standards with completion expected by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:51 IST
Revolutionizing Healthcare in Gurugram: Government Reserves Seats for Locals at New Medical College
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, has directed that 33 per cent of the 150 MBBS seats at the upcoming Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College in Gurugram be reserved for local students. A similar reservation applies to 850 hospital beds for residents.

In a recent Cabinet meeting, Saini emphasized aligning fees with other state-run medical institutions to ensure affordability and accessibility. The addition will bolster local healthcare and education, enhancing the quality of life in Haryana.

The project, launched last year, is set on a 30.75-acre plot with an ambitious completion target of August 2026. With Rs 500 crore already invested, it plans to serve the local community extensively post-completion.

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