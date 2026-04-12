Health Sector Buzz: AG1 Sale Speculation, Genetic Weight-Loss Links, and More

The health industry is seeing some major developments as AG1, a well-known powder supplement brand formerly known as Athletic Greens, considers selling the company or a minority stake. With celebrity investors like Hugh Jackman and Lewis Hamilton on board, a sale could potentially value the business at over $2 billion. Sources indicate AG1 has engaged Goldman Sachs for strategic evaluation, although no final transaction is guaranteed.

In genetic research, a study by 23AndMe reveals potential genetic variants that influence the efficacy and side effects of GLP-1 obesity drugs. This study involving nearly 28,000 individuals suggests a mutation in the GLP1R gene enhances the response to weight-loss drugs. These findings were detailed in the journal Nature.

In pharmaceutical news, Amgen's lung cancer treatment, tarlatamab, secured approval from China's National Medical Products Administration. The drug, tailored for advanced small cell lung cancer patients, promises treatment for those unresponsive to chemotherapy. Meanwhile, U.S. health policy sees changes as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. widens the CDC vaccine panel's focus to investigate vaccine risks further. Concurrently, Replimune experiences another setback as the FDA declines its skin cancer drug approval, citing insufficient evidence of effectiveness. Abbott also finds itself in the spotlight, ordered to pay $70 million in a lawsuit alleging its infant formula causes necrotizing enterocolitis.