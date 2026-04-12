Morning Walk with Chief Minister: Promoting Health and Wellness
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the importance of yoga and regular exercise during a morning walk near his residence. Engaging with locals, he encouraged daily activities like morning walks for maintaining energy and health. Residents, including families and seniors, joined him, capturing the moment with selfies.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to promote health and wellness, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma engaged with the public during his Sunday morning walk near his official residence. Strolling along Lok Bhavan Road, Sharma underscored the significance of yoga and regular physical activity for a robust lifestyle, as per an official statement.
Highlighting the benefits of daily personal time, Sharma articulated that activities such as morning walks can invigorate individuals, preserving energy and freshness throughout the day. The chief minister's message resonated with locals, encouraging them to prioritize their health.
The interaction saw a diverse turnout of residents, including elderly citizens, women, and children. Many seized the opportunity to capture the moment with selfies, adding a personal touch to the community gathering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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