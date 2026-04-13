Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Continued Security for Judicial Officers in West Bengal Election Exercise

The Supreme Court has directed the West Bengal government and Election Commission to maintain security measures for judicial officers involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Stressing the importance of concluding this issue logically, the Court has ensured security measures stay intact until the finalization of the election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:24 IST
Supreme Court Orders Continued Security for Judicial Officers in West Bengal Election Exercise
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has instructed the West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India to continue enforcing security for judicial officers participating in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasized the importance of seeing this matter through to a logical conclusion.

With the court keen to ensure that security coverage remains uninterrupted, any withdrawal of such protection now requires prior consent. The Court acknowledged a comprehensive security framework across districts, including personnel protection, workplace security, and the deployment of additional Central Armed Police Forces in high-risk areas.

The state authorities noted the completion of verifications for over 60 million claims, with only around 1,800 objections remaining. Amidst concerns over voter exclusion claims, the Court assured that unresolved cases would be addressed before the upcoming elections, aiming to guarantee the inclusion of eligible voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Embracing Innovation with Compassion: President Murmu's Address at AIIMS Rajkot

Embracing Innovation with Compassion: President Murmu's Address at AIIMS Raj...

 India
2
Life Imprisonment for Three Al Qaeda Affiliates in India

Life Imprisonment for Three Al Qaeda Affiliates in India

 India
3
Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions

Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions

 Global
4
Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Execution of Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Execution of Development Initiatives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026