Supreme Court Orders Continued Security for Judicial Officers in West Bengal Election Exercise

The Supreme Court has instructed the West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India to continue enforcing security for judicial officers participating in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasized the importance of seeing this matter through to a logical conclusion.

With the court keen to ensure that security coverage remains uninterrupted, any withdrawal of such protection now requires prior consent. The Court acknowledged a comprehensive security framework across districts, including personnel protection, workplace security, and the deployment of additional Central Armed Police Forces in high-risk areas.

The state authorities noted the completion of verifications for over 60 million claims, with only around 1,800 objections remaining. Amidst concerns over voter exclusion claims, the Court assured that unresolved cases would be addressed before the upcoming elections, aiming to guarantee the inclusion of eligible voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)