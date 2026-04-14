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Deletion of names from voter list under SIR exercise unconstitutional: Rahul Gandhi at Malda poll rally in Bengal.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:14 IST
Deletion of names from voter list under SIR exercise unconstitutional: Rahul Gandhi at Malda poll rally in Bengal.
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  • India

Deletion of names from voter list under SIR exercise unconstitutional: Rahul Gandhi at Malda poll rally in Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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