Deletion of names from voter list under SIR exercise unconstitutional: Rahul Gandhi at Malda poll rally in Bengal.
PTI | Malda | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Deletion of names from voter list under SIR exercise unconstitutional: Rahul Gandhi at Malda poll rally in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- voter list
- deletion
- unconstitutional
- SIR exercise
- Malda
- rally
- Bengal
- democracy
- elections
ALSO READ
Will open up potato supplies from Bengal to other states to ensure farmers get remunerative prices for their produce: Shah at poll rally.
Rahul Gandhi's Fierce Critique of BJP and TMC in West Bengal Rally
RSS, BJP are involved in vote theft, destroying democracy: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in West Bengal's Raiganj.
Names of those wrongly deleted from electoral rolls in Bengal to be reinstated by Cong govt: Rahul Gandhi at Malda poll rally.
Doubts Cast on National Rally's Economic Credibility Ahead of 2027 French Elections